MDOT to undertake study making Michigan freeways into toll roads

This scene could confront Michigan drivers as the Department of Transportation has been ordered to undertake a feasibility study of converting some freeways into toll roads.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has approval to begin of study of possibly turning some freeways into toll roads.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Wednesday that orders the department to hire a consultant within 18 months that will study the feasibility of converting certain freeways into toll roads. Lawmakers hope the idea can help raise much needed funding for road repairs.

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature approved the bill earlier this year.

Michigan has studied the concept of creating toll roads in the past, but federal laws currently prohibit states from charging tolls on freeways constructed using federal funding. The state would need a waiver from that law to charge tolls on any freeways.

Thirty-five other states, including Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, have toll roads. Indiana, which only charges tolls on the Indiana Toll Road just south of the Michigan state line, has studied the concept of bringing tolls to other freeways in the state in recent years.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

