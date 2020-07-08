Michigan fines liquor distributor $3 million over supply shortages

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has announced a $3 million fine against the state’s largest liquor distributor over delays in shipping booze to vendors.

NWS Michigan, which does business as Republican National Distributing Co., acknowledged 88 violations of state law to settle an investigation stemming from liquor supply shortages in late 2019.

The deal announced Wednesday requires an independent audit of the business, puts it on probation for a year and requires the company to submit monthly compliance reports.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Liquor Control Commission Chairman Pat Gagliardi called the penalties unprecedented.

