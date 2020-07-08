Advertisement

Michigan fines liquor distributor $3 million over supply shortages

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has issued a record $3 million fine against a distributor for supply shortages around Christmas 2019.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has announced a $3 million fine against the state’s largest liquor distributor over delays in shipping booze to vendors.

NWS Michigan, which does business as Republican National Distributing Co., acknowledged 88 violations of state law to settle an investigation stemming from liquor supply shortages in late 2019.

The deal announced Wednesday requires an independent audit of the business, puts it on probation for a year and requires the company to submit monthly compliance reports.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Liquor Control Commission Chairman Pat Gagliardi called the penalties unprecedented.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

