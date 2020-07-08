Michigan reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The surge in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan continued Wednesday with the highest daily total since May 19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 610 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday. That is the first time the daily total has reached 600 since May.

Michigan’s daily coronavirus totals peaked at more than 1,900 cases in April and declined steadily before bottoming out at less than 200 in June. However, the number of coronavirus cases has surged around the state in July with 543 on July 2, 460 on July 3 and 454 on Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned in an interview with CNN on Tuesday that more restrictions could be imposed if Michigan’s coronavirus cases continue growing. She scheduled a press conference for Thursday to provide an update on her administration’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

With Wednesday’s eight-week high, Michigan has a total of 67,237 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Ten deaths attributed to the illness were reported statewide Wednesday, increasing the total to 6,015. That is the second day in a row with a double-digit increase in coronavirus deaths.

The Genesee County Health Department reported the first deaths related to coronavirus in 10 days with two, increasing the county’s total to 263.

Genesee County saw 24 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,278. Genesee County has seen 10 or more new coronavirus cases in seven of the past 11 days after reaching that level only once in the three weeks from June 6 to 27.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported nine more cases of coronavirus Wednesday for a total of 1,295 and no more deaths. However, 19 more confirmed coronavirus patients were listed as recovered Wednesday for a total of 704.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

Genesee, 2,278 cases and 263 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 1,295 cases, 121 deaths and 704 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases and 19 recoveries.

Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 367 cases, 30 deaths and 321 patients recovered, which is an increase of 10 recoveries.

Clare, 31 cases and three deaths, which is a decrease of two cases.

Gladwin, 27 cases and one death, which is no change.

Gratiot, 90 cases and 14 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Huron, 60 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 101 cases and 10 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 116 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Lapeer, 262 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

Midland, 132 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Ogemaw, 32 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 16 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 25 cases, which is an increase of one.

Sanilac, 52 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 257 cases, 27 deaths and 217 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases.

Tuscola, 232 cases and 26 deaths, which is no change.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.