Midland implements water use restriction after boil water advisory issued

A boil water advisory has been issued for residents and businesses in Mills and Larkin townships who receive municipal water from Midland.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - High water use blamed on the hot weather is leading to a boil water advisory and water use restrictions for the Midland area.

Residents who receive water from the city of Midland in Larkin and Mills townships are advised to boil their water for five minutes before using it to drink, cook, wash dishes, brush teeth, make ice or consume.

The city says high water demand caused a drop in water pressure in the two townships outside Midland, which could allow bacteria to enter the system. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until two samples taken 24 hours apart show acceptable bacteria levels.

The advisory does not affect any water customers in the city of Midland. However, all customers on Midland’s water system are under new lawn sprinkling restrictions imposed on Wednesday.

Effective immediately, residents and businesses with an address that ends in an odd number may sprinkle only on odd-numbered dates while those with an address ending with an even number may sprinkle on even-numbered dates.

Customers with automatic sprinkling systems are asked to set timers so they come on after 10 p.m.

The sprinkling restriction includes the entire city of Midland, the city of Auburn, District No. 1 and surrounding townships. The only exception is for newly planted grass, which can be watered daily for two weeks regardless of the address.

City officials warn that further restrictions may be imposed if the sprinkling ban doesn’t protect the water supply enough.

