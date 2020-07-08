Advertisement

New bookstore to focus on Black and Brown authors and artists

There will be a platform for people to perform poetry, an area for people to hang out and read a book, and also a place for children as well.
Comma Bookstore and Social Hub to open in Flint in September
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/08/2020)-”Oh my goodness, it’s been a dream for such a long time, said Comma Bookstore & Social Hub owner, Egypt Otis.

Otis’ love affair with books came later in life-

“And what it did was expose me to different types of topics and information and I believe information is something that shouldn’t hoarded. It’s not something that should be a privilege, it should be a right,” she said.

Knowledge is power, something Otis wants to share with others through her new business in Flint, Comma Bookstore and Social Hub.

“I want to make sure that I’m investing and providing those tools and those resources into the community, so they don’t much like myself have wait until they get older and seek it out for themselves,” she said.

The Bookstore located on Buckham Alley and Second, will feature a host of Black and Brown authors and artists, both local and national.

There will be a platform for people to perform poetry, an area for people to hang out and read a book, and also a place for children as well.

"I know the inequities that a lot of these individuals face and they deserve to have support, because they bring different types of insights and perspectives," Otis said

If everything goes as planned, the bookstore will open September 1st.

“And I’m going to make sure that every safety provision is being implemented so that people are safe and comfortable when they come into the store,” she said.

