Police find Isabella County man missing since June

UPDATE: Ernest Dipzinski was found safe in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday morning and put in contact with his family.

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 60-year-old man missing since June from the Lake Isabella area.

Ernest Dipzinski was last seen around June 21 on Clubhouse Drive. His family last saw him walking on Coldwater Road towards Baseline Road, but has not heard from him since.

A clothing description was not available on Wednesday. Anyone with information about Dipzinski’s whereabouts should call Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

