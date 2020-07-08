Advertisement

Reward issued for Macy’s assault suspect in Flint Township

Damire Palmer is accused of assaulting the manager of Macy's at the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint Township on June 15.
Damire Palmer is accused of assaulting the manager of Macy's at the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint Township on June 15.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is issuing a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect accused of assaulting the manager of Flint Township’s Macy’s store.

Damire Palmer, 18, remains at large nearly two weeks after he was charged with the June 15 attack at the Genesee Valley Center mall, which was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

President Donald Trump even retweeted video of the attack and questioned why Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton hadn’t issued charges yet.

Leyton has said the video shows Palmer sucker punch the Macy’s store manager and knock him to the floor. Palmer can be heard repeatedly calling the manager the n-word and pushing him down as the manager asks him to stop.

Palmer is facing a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, which carries a possible sentence of 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

Anyone with information on Palmer’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

