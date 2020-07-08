Advertisement

Using a blood marker to help diagnose dementia risk

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nearly 50 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, which affects their memory, language, and family relationships. Now, a blood marker called soluble CD14 is being studied as a potential tool in neurological disease.

Chronic inflammation in the body, caused by genetics, disease, or lifestyle is very damaging to cells, playing a role in vascular disease and dementia.

Sudha Seshadri, MD, professor of neurology at UT Health San Antonio explained to Ivanhoe, “We are increasingly recognizing that infection and inflammation play a role in neurodegeneration and vascular diseases.”

As this disease develops, inflammation is activating white blood cells, including the blood marker, CD14.

“Soluble CD14 is something that comes into the blood. Its role is to bind with bad things like bacterial toxins or other body-generated toxins like amyloid and help remove them,” elaborated Dr. Seshadri.

Scientists say this discovery of how CD14 clears toxins could be invaluable.

“The higher markers of soluble CD14 predicted a higher risk of developing dementias of all types,” Dr. Seshadri shared.

Matthew Pase, PhD, a study author at The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health in Melbourne, Australia explained, “There are multiple pathways that might lead to dementia and this is important as we move forward to develop these better drugs and better therapies that might help people avoid dementia into old age.”

In other words, it would give doctors the advantage in spotting dementia and treating it effectively either with medication or more effective activity-oriented intervention.

“I expect over the next five, six years, we’ll be able to provide more tools to people in primary care settings, to give targeted advice,” Dr. Seshadri stated.

The researchers studied dementia risk in nearly 4,000 participants from the Framingham Heart Study and the Cardiovascular Health Study. They say that a cost-effective blood-marker is greatly needed to track the progression of preclinical brain injury leading to dementia.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Working on awareness for testing and prevention of HIV in teens

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Especially for young people between the ages of 13 and 24 in the LGBTQ community, experts say it’s imperative they know early on whether they have HIV or not.

News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Health

Sounds can reveal knee health

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
A researcher has created a device that can give you insight on the health of your knee.

News

Huron River fishing and foam warnings remain in effect for a third year

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The “Do Not Eat” and “Avoid Foam” advisories from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services were issued in 2018 and remain in effect this summer.

Latest News

Health

Cork tree bark to fight cancer

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
In the fight against aggressive prostate cancer, researchers are discovering that what’s old is new again. Cork tree bark, an herbal remedy that’s been around for centuries, is being studied as a way to shrink prostate tumors.

Reversing blood flow to prevent strokes

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
This year 140,000 people will die from a stroke. It happens when blood flow to the brain is blocked. A new procedure is opening up pathways and helping millions of people live longer, stroke-free.

Health

Chinese scientists discover new swine flu with pandemic potential

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
The disease, which researchers are calling the G4 virus, is genetically descended from the H1N1 swine flu that caused a pandemic in 2009.

Health

Long range pandemic planning

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
As much as we are ready to put this pandemic behind us, what steps should families take and what do we still need on hand?

Health

COVID-19 Vaccine candidate is applied like a Bandaid!

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Scientists in Pittsburgh have developed a novel vaccine that they say is now ready for human trials.

Health

Genesee County Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The Genesee County Fair became another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic Thursday after the Board of Health voted to cancel the event.