Video shows restraints used on Kalamazoo youth home resident who died

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Surveillance video shows at least seven men restraining a Black teenager who later died at a youth facility in Michigan.

The footage released to reporters Tuesday shows several of the men appearing to pull on and hold down 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks’ arms and legs while others sit or lay atop him because he threw a sandwich in the cafeteria.

Authorities have said Fredericks went into cardiac arrest April 29 while being restrained. He died two days later.

Detroit-area attorney Geoffrey Fieger represents Fredericks’ estate in a civil lawsuit that says the boy screamed “I can’t breathe” as he was restrained.

