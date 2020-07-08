Advertisement

Whitmer warns more coronavirus restrictions may be imposed if numbers don’t improve

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - America’s top infectious disease expert issued a warning Tuesday, asking leaders around the United States to mandate masks to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said use of masks and face coverings will make a significant dent in the rising trend of COVID-19 cases around the country.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered masks be worn in all public gathering spaces, but she didn’t impose a penalty for people who refuse.

Michigan has been among the best states in controlling coronavirus. However, cases have seen a slight uptick in the past week or so. During an interview Tuesday, Whitmer said if daily cases continue to rise she might re-institute some restrictions.

“We’ll continue to monitor the numbers,” she said. “If they keep moving up, we’ll dial back if we have to. That’s the last thing any of us wants. I have to tell you, I wan to re-engage with this economy more than anyone. But I won’t do it if it’s too risky to do so. I won’t be bullied into moving before it’s safe.”

