Advertisement

Young activists organize peaceful protest in Flushing

By Michael Nafso
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Flushing happened at Riverview Park in Flushing.

There, young voices spoke out with hopes to promote change in the system.

“We do want to see change. It’s not just going to stop today,” event organizer Malia Marve said. Marve graduated from Flushing High School and currently attends Grand Valley State University.

“I want to be inspiring to other people and other young folks just like me because I felt like I was just one person, but I’m just one person and look at this already,” Marve added.

Another organizer, Eeshyia King, recently graduated from Carman-Ainsworth High School in Flint. She says her mother encourages her to take learning outside of the classroom.

“There’s only so much that a broken system can teach you, so I can take pride in going outside of the resources that I’m given. I always seek further knowledge,” King said.

Marve, King, and other young leaders spoke up, catching the attention of Congressman Dan Kildee.

“The way younger people live their lives I think is far more inclusive, and if that can somehow translate to the policies that run our country that govern us, we’re going to be so much better off, so I want them to get involved, and not just in these marches, but stay involved,” Kildee said.

It wasn’t just high school graduates and college students in the mix. One Flushing woman says she marched the same streets in the 1960s, and she hopes this group of young people can achieve more success.

“I sure see a lot more white people that are saying, ‘Tell us what we need to do.’ I hope we understand we’re allies, and we’re not telling our brothers and sisters who are Black or Brown or Asian what to do, but they need to tell us, so we’re listening,” Edna R. Bick said.

Now, with the support of those who spoke out before them, they’re ready to activate the next step.

“It does not end at a protest. You have to get out there, and you have to change the system, so everybody has to get out there and vote, and it starts at the local levels,” King said.

Despite some concerns of threats made on social media ahead of the protest, it remained peaceful.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Higher temperatures means more caution when dining out

Updated: 5 hours ago
With higher temperatures around the Mid-Michigan area, you might need to take some extra precautions before eating outside.

News

Midland condominium complex damaged by flood to be refurbished by developer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Once the refurbishment is completed-- the homeowners will have the first opportunity to move back into the complex.

Crime

Cannabis company joins push to free Michael Thompson from prison

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Flint native has served 24 of his 40 years in prison on weapons and drug charges. It’s a sentence the prosecutor said is less than a second degree murdered would receive today.

Community

Spate of violence claims life of Flint boy’s second friend in a year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Since Friday, three people have died in five separate shootings across the City of Flint. The youngest victim was just 16-years-old. Pastors from the City and people who knew the teenager came together to share a message of unity.

Latest News

Local

Millington teen battling rare coronavirus-related syndrome

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Millington teenager recovered from coronavirus, but now is suffering from a syndrome that has put him in the hospital

News

COVID-19 may impact number of substitute teachers available in Fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Many school districts are planning for when students return come fall.That includes addressing staffing shortages -- in the age of COVID-19.

News

Hot weather means big business for HVAC companies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
HVAC companies like First Choice Heating and Cooling have been working around the clock to keep up with house calls regarding broken air conditioners.

News

Mundy Township man dies in crash on I-75

Updated: 7 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of the first half hour of ABC12 News at Noon.

News

Saginaw-area students claim $800,000+ in scholarships

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A total of 390 high school, college and other students received 586 scholarships worth $803,250.

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 tests offered at Flint church this week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The city is partnering with the Michigan National Guard to offer tests at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.