Young activists organize peaceful protest in Flushing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Flushing happened at Riverview Park in Flushing.

There, young voices spoke out with hopes to promote change in the system.

“We do want to see change. It’s not just going to stop today,” event organizer Malia Marve said. Marve graduated from Flushing High School and currently attends Grand Valley State University.

“I want to be inspiring to other people and other young folks just like me because I felt like I was just one person, but I’m just one person and look at this already,” Marve added.

Another organizer, Eeshyia King, recently graduated from Carman-Ainsworth High School in Flint. She says her mother encourages her to take learning outside of the classroom.

“There’s only so much that a broken system can teach you, so I can take pride in going outside of the resources that I’m given. I always seek further knowledge,” King said.

Marve, King, and other young leaders spoke up, catching the attention of Congressman Dan Kildee.

“The way younger people live their lives I think is far more inclusive, and if that can somehow translate to the policies that run our country that govern us, we’re going to be so much better off, so I want them to get involved, and not just in these marches, but stay involved,” Kildee said.

It wasn’t just high school graduates and college students in the mix. One Flushing woman says she marched the same streets in the 1960s, and she hopes this group of young people can achieve more success.

“I sure see a lot more white people that are saying, ‘Tell us what we need to do.’ I hope we understand we’re allies, and we’re not telling our brothers and sisters who are Black or Brown or Asian what to do, but they need to tell us, so we’re listening,” Edna R. Bick said.

Now, with the support of those who spoke out before them, they’re ready to activate the next step.

“It does not end at a protest. You have to get out there, and you have to change the system, so everybody has to get out there and vote, and it starts at the local levels,” King said.

Despite some concerns of threats made on social media ahead of the protest, it remained peaceful.

