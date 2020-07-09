4 people shot in 3 separate incidents around Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four people suffered gunshot wounds in three separate shooting incidents reported Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Grand Traverse Street

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was found shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of East Hemphill Road and Camden Avenue. Police say he had been shot by someone in another car on South Grand Traverse Street.

The boy was listed in critical condition at an area hospital on Thursday.

Schafer Square Apartments

More than three hours later, two 18-year-old men showed up at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds around 1:35 a.m. Police say they were shot in the Schafer Square Apartments complex near the intersection of Fifth and Saginaw streets.

One of the victims was listed in critical condition Thursday while the other was listed in good condition.

West Mott Avenue

More than four hours later, police say a 31-year-old man showed up at an area hospital around 5:45 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. Someone had driven him there in a private vehicle.

The man was listed in critical condition on Thursday.

Police: Not related

Investigators from the Flint Police Department say the three shooting incidents are not related.

One person was arrested in connection with the Mott Avenue incident, but no suspect information was available for the Grand Traverse Street or Schafer Square Apartments shootings.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

