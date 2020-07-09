Boyce Hydro accused of “steering” investigation into dam failures

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -The Four Lakes Task Force claims the current owner of the dams along the Tittabawassee River is trying to influence the investigation into what caused catastrophic failures back in May.

A sharply worded letter became public today in the aftermath of the dam failures. Its from the Four Lakes Task Force, sent this week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees power-producing dams. The task force claims the current owner of the dams, Boyce Hydro is avoiding its responsibilities of cleaning the damage caused by the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams, and has been slow to repair the dams.

The letter signed by David Kepler, the president of the task force writes “Boyce Hydro is actively clouding the post-disaster investigation process.” He writes “Lee Mueller acknowledges in the July 2, 2020 Boyce Hydro letter to the Commission that he is speaking with the investigators, trying to steer the scope of the investigation. He even referenced, without quoting, positions of some of the members of the independent forensic team.”

A six-person forensic investigative team has been selected to figure out what caused the dam failures that lead to a catastrophic flood, which forced the evacuations of thousands of people in three counties and an estimated $175 million in property damage.

The task force is a delegated authority that will eventually assume ownership and operation of the four dams along the Tittabawassee River.

A FERC spokesperson had no comment on the claim that Boyce Hydro is trying to steer the investigation in a particular manner. A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says “EGLE has every confidence that the investigative team will work independently to determine the factors that led up to the breach of the dams.”

The task force letter kept up its criticism saying ”even post-disaster, Boyce Hydro refuses to comply with FERC’s directives. Without obtaining access to Boyce Hydro property, local communities are stuck with Boyce Hydro as the owner and operator of the dams, with no visible progress on key short-term issues, such as bank stabilization and debris removal.”

We could not reach Boyce Hydro for comment.

