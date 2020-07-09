Coronavirus exposure reported at Shiawassee County church fireworks show

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone who attended the Spirit of 1776 Fireworks Display at Immanuel Baptist Church on June 28 is advised to monitor themselves closely for coronavirus symptoms over the next two weeks.

The Shiawassee County Health Department says two people from Clinton County who attended the fireworks display tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed others.

The health department says anyone at the fireworks show who develops a fever, cough or shortness of breath should contact their doctor and get a coronavirus test. They also should take steps to avoid potentially exposing more people to coronavirus by wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home and washing hands often.

“I strongly encourage county residents to take preventative measures from COVID-19 by wearing a mask when inside public places and maintaining six feet away from others. COVID-19 has not disappeared from our community,” said Shiawassee County Health Officer Larry Johnson. “We all must continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

