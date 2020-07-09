Advertisement

Corunna Schools superintendent weighs in on school reopening plans

Corunna Schools Superintendent John Fattal talks with ABC12's Mark Bullion about schools reopening this fall.
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Corunna Schools Superintendent John Fattal has a lot on his plate like COVID-19, worried parents and staff, shrinking budgets, and now a threat from the president to cut federal funding if schools don’t reopen.

“Federal funds with Title 1 and Title 2 and Title 4, those are big contributors to our budget. Obviously we need those funds from the federal government to survive,” Fattal said.

The plan right now is for schools to reopen, but Fattal knows COVID-19 is very unpredictable.

“We have parents who have said our students, our child is coming back to school no matter what, and we have others who are just not comfortable sending my child back to school at all until there’s a vaccine,” he said.

That puts Fattal kind of between a rock and hard place, which is why he’s doing his absolute best to reassure parents that student and staff health and safety are of top priority.

"We're going to receive feedback that is not always positive because we are not going to be able to make both of those extremes happy."

Financially speaking, Fattal says the district is in pretty good shape, but he and the board of education are looking a couple years down the road for how the pandemic may impact the district.

“We’re looking at everything to try and make sure that we provide our students and our families with the services that a quality education looks like.”

