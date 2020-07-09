Flint man accused of beating up girlfriend, throwing beloved beagle under car

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/9/2020) - Timothy Epps sent this final message to his girlfriend before police caught the 29-year-old and arrested him. It reads, “Yeah u done for b****.”

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton explained the two got into an argument when Epps' girlfriend came home to find him smoking marijuana in the house.

She got upset, asked him to go outside; and instead, Leyton said, he beat her up.

“He responded with domestic violence. He smashed her head against the wall,” the Prosecutor explained. “She had abrasions on her arms and her face and a scrape to her forehead.”

Leyton said Epps didn’t stop there. He explained Epps’ girlfriend owns three dogs and Epps threw them all outside.

Two of them were able to get back in the home; but Leyton said, Epps killed the third.

“He literally threw it into the roadway, in the path of a moving vehicle, which could not stop and ran it over and killed the poor little dog. It was a beagle. And, I just can’t think of anything more despicable,” Leyton said.

The prosecutor also shared a photo of the woman’s phone. The screen is shattered. He said as she went to call 9-1-1, Epps grabbed her phone, hit her with it and then threw it to the floor.

But, the 9-1-1 dispatcher was able to determine where she was and get her help.

Timothy Epps is charged with two 10-year felonies -- 1st degree animal abuse and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. He’s also facing charges of domestic violence and interfering with electronic communications.

“We’ve always kept an eye on youngsters who have animal abuse charges against them; because, we are concerned that later in life they might do it to a human. Here we have a guy doing this to a human and an animal simultaneously. So this is pretty bad stuff; and, we’ve got our eye on this case,” Leyton explained.

While Leyton doesn't believe this case is related to tensions rising from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said Genesee County has seen an uptick in domestic violence cases during the last few months.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, there is help available.

In Genesee County, the YWCA continues to operate daily. You can call their crisis line 24/7 at 810-238-SAFE.

Or, in Saginaw County, the Underground Railroad staffs its crisis line 24/7. You can call 989-755-0411. Or, text 989-770-8892.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.