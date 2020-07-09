Advertisement

Flint man accused of beating up girlfriend, throwing beloved beagle under car

The Genesee County Prosecutor has charged 29-year-old Timothy Epps with four felonies for the abuse.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/9/2020) - Timothy Epps sent this final message to his girlfriend before police caught the 29-year-old and arrested him. It reads, “Yeah u done for b****.”

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton explained the two got into an argument when Epps' girlfriend came home to find him smoking marijuana in the house.

She got upset, asked him to go outside; and instead, Leyton said, he beat her up.

“He responded with domestic violence. He smashed her head against the wall,” the Prosecutor explained. “She had abrasions on her arms and her face and a scrape to her forehead.”

Leyton said Epps didn’t stop there. He explained Epps’ girlfriend owns three dogs and Epps threw them all outside.

Two of them were able to get back in the home; but Leyton said, Epps killed the third.

“He literally threw it into the roadway, in the path of a moving vehicle, which could not stop and ran it over and killed the poor little dog. It was a beagle. And, I just can’t think of anything more despicable,” Leyton said.

The prosecutor also shared a photo of the woman’s phone. The screen is shattered. He said as she went to call 9-1-1, Epps grabbed her phone, hit her with it and then threw it to the floor.

But, the 9-1-1 dispatcher was able to determine where she was and get her help.

Timothy Epps is charged with two 10-year felonies -- 1st degree animal abuse and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. He’s also facing charges of domestic violence and interfering with electronic communications.

“We’ve always kept an eye on youngsters who have animal abuse charges against them; because, we are concerned that later in life they might do it to a human. Here we have a guy doing this to a human and an animal simultaneously. So this is pretty bad stuff; and, we’ve got our eye on this case,” Leyton explained.

While Leyton doesn't believe this case is related to tensions rising from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said Genesee County has seen an uptick in domestic violence cases during the last few months.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, there is help available.

In Genesee County, the YWCA continues to operate daily. You can call their crisis line 24/7 at 810-238-SAFE.

Or, in Saginaw County, the Underground Railroad staffs its crisis line 24/7. You can call 989-755-0411. Or, text 989-770-8892.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McLaren Flint patient finally goes home after 3 month battle with COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Green
Terrell Harris battled COVID-19 for over 100 days and finally goes home

News

Corunna Schools superintendent weighs in on school reopening plans

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Corunna Schools Superintendent John Fattal has a lot on his plate like COVID-19, worried parents and staff, shrinking budgets, and now a threat from the president to cut federal funding if schools don’t reopen.

Coronavirus

Saginaw health officials issue warning after unsanctioned high school prom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
While no positive coronavirus tests have been linked to the prom, health officials are investigating and warning the banquet facility that hosted the event not to violate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders again.

Coronavirus

Michigan meat and poultry processors face stiffer coronavirus requirements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hopes the new measures head off a coronavirus outbreak in meatpacking plants, which have been hot spots for the illness in other states due to employees working close to each other.

Latest News

News

Police: Motorcyclist critically injured after going off road, hitting gate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Blake Thomas was riding the motorcycle west on Surrey Road when he passed another vehicle and lost control near South Old State Avenue, according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases fall below 500 on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 446 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

State

Whitmer vetoes bills to further delay taxes during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
She cites the harm to local budgets across Michigan and says one measure related to property taxes is “blatantly” unconstitutional.

Ap

No lighter sentence for man convicted of Shiawassee County murder as teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Shiawassee County judge says Daniel Wheeler will continue to serve a life sentence with no chance for parole.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus exposure reported at Shiawassee County church fireworks show

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Shiawassee County Health Department says two people from Clinton County who attended the fireworks display tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed others.

Coronavirus

Whitmer: In-person classes ‘very much in question’ for upcoming Michigan school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She raised doubts about whether schools can reopen to in-person classes as Michigan sees a surge in newly confirmed coronavirus cases this month.