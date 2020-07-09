Flint Township shooting and standoff suspect facing 10 charges

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The 37-year-old accused of shooting a man on Austins Parkway and then engaging in a three-hour stand off with police in Flint Township on Monday is facing 10 charges.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office issued the following charges against Daniel Keitzman in the case on Wednesday:

Discharging a firearm in a building causing injury.

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Felon in possession of ammunition.

Resisting/Obstructing a police officer.

Four counts of felony firearm.

Police say Keitzman shot a 44-year-old man in the 2300 block of Austins Parkway around 7:55 a.m. Monday. The victim was listed in stable condition at an area hospital Monday afternoon.

Keitzman fled the scene, but investigators quickly tracked him to a residence in the 3200 block of Augusta Street. Police say he did not immediately give himself up when they arrived.

Michigan State Police, the Flint Township Police Department, Flint Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County engaged in a standoff with Keitzman for about three hours before he surrendered.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.