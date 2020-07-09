Flushing woman creates digital safe space to discuss racial injustice

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/08/2020) - A Flushing woman put her life on the line to speak at a Black Lives Matter protest with about 300 people in her hometown.

Lauri Elbing says she has severe rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and a severe autoimmune disorder all combined.

“The things I’m taking are like chemotherapy, so I have no immune system,” Elbing said.

In the beginning of July, Elbing finally landed a medication allowing her walk around, but when she told her doctor about the protest, her doctor warned her not to go due to her health condition.

“I had something that I needed to say that I thought would help the people in Flushing. Ultimately, there are some things that are worth dying for, and being there yesterday was that for me,” Elbing said.

That message was about racial injustice in her own hometown.

“If you read any of the comments that people have made on other sites or on a news article, there are some of those names that you recognize as Flushing names. There’s a lot of people that need to have their hearts and minds changed in Flushing,” Elbing said.

Elbing wanted to do something about it, and she took action when a public Facebook group with nearly 7,000 members began removing posts about the Black Lives Matter protest in Flushing. The group called, ‘You Know You Grew up in Flushing Michigan if.....‘ The page’s administrator tells us that the Black Lives Matter stuff is national politics, and the Flushing page was designed to connect those who call the small town home for memories, city politics, and even lost animals. Per the page rules, national political posts are not allowed, threatening to ban members if they violate the rules.

Instead, Elbing removed herself and created her own group: ‘Black Lives Matter in Flushing Michigan.'

“Creating this safe space for people to have some very, very, very difficult conversations about themselves, about family members, about neighbors, about how they can do better, how they can be better,” Elbing said.

Elbing plans on providing resources to further develop their understanding about racial injustice in the community and hopes this movement will lead to votes and changes in the community.

