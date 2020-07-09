Advertisement

Hot and humid with scattered storms today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Underneath a warm front, we are REALLY feeling the heat and humidity! A cold front moving through tomorrow will help to cool us back to the 80s for the weekend, but also brings rain chances.

Today’s highs will be into the 90s with it feeling closer to 100 at times. We have a heat advisory for Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, & Lapeer counties all day. Check on those sensitive to heat, stay hydrated, don’t leave kids or pets in the car, try to get strenuous exercise done in the morning, and take frequent breaks if you’re outdoors. There is an air quality alert for Livingston and Oakland counties- if you’re sensitive to pollutants in the air this will be a good afternoon to stay indoors.

We’ll start today with sunshine before seeing scattered showers and storms develop for the afternoon and evening. Nothing severe is expected but we could get some good downpours and gusty winds.

An isolated shower is possible overnight with lows only in the 70s!

Tomorrow we’ll have more scattered showers and storms with highs mainly in the mid 80s. Overall rainfall totals for most will be between ¼- ½ “, some may get more.

80s and rain chances continue for the weekend!

