JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Our stretch of hot, humid weather continued Wednesday, and for the third or fourth day in a row, we saw a few thunderstorms pop up across the area. Not everyone saw the rain, but where it developed, it was most welcome. As a cool front approaches from the west, we will likely see our chances of rain increase a little bit as we close out the workweek. At the same time, the temperature / humidity combination will remain very uncomfortable across the ABC12 viewing area.

Thursday will begin on a quiet, muggy note with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s. By early afternoon, temperatures will be pushing into the 90s as some clouds begin to billow up. Highest readings should move into the middle 90s, while the Heat Index pushes up to around the century mark. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again pop up for the afternoon and evening. Thursday night will be very warm and muggy as low temperatures range from the lower, to middle 70s.

Friday will see a cool front drifting across lower Michigan. The front will give us our best chance of showers and thundershowers. In fact, some locally heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out. High temperatures Friday will range from the upper 80s, to lower 90s. So while it isn’t going to be the hottest day of the week, it may well turn out to be the stickiest. As the front moves off to our east, winds will turn in from the north for the weekend, so we should manage to see SLIGHTLY cooler air for Saturday and Sunday. - JR