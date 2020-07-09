Advertisement

McLaren Flint patient finally goes home after 3 month battle with COVID-19

Terrell Harris battled COVID-19 for over 100 days and finally goes home
By Brandon Green
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (7/9/2020) -It was a day of celebration for Terrell Harris.

After over 100 days in McLaren Flint facilities fighting COVID-19, he finally got to go home.

“I was just very excited, I was ecstatic!,” said Harris.

For Terrell to get this point it was not an easy journey.

In the beginning, Terrell spend 34 days on a ventilator and the virus also affected his kidneys, which forced him to be placed on dialysis.

Terrell had to be taught how to take care of himself all-over again.

Rebecaa Wyatt, McLaren Flint in-patient rehab medical director, explains, “Terrell had a rough go in the beginning. He was on the ventilator; the COVID did not treat him well... When he came to us in June, he was unable to hardly do anything. He was so weak, he could hardly move himself in bed.”

“It was a very trying time, to just make it through therapy and I had people challenging me, when I taught I was ready to give-up. So I just really thank the McLaren staff,” said Harris.

The staff wanted thank him and stood shoulder to shoulder in the hallway to send him home.

“I had a lot of times where I was crying and ready to go home. But, they kept me uplifted and motivated,” Harris explains.

Terrell is a senior at UM-Flint and is looking forward to returning to school in the winter.

He hopes his story inspires others to keep fighting.

“Really believe in yourself and believe in your family,” said Harris. “Keep the faith and come see your family as much as you can.”

