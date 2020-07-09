New Michigan coronavirus cases fall below 500 on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - July’s surge in coronavirus cases around Michigan slowed somewhat on Thursday with fewer than 500 new cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 446 new cases of coronavirus Thursday. That remains about double what the state reported at the lowest point of the pandemic in mid-June, but more than 150 fewer than the 610 new cases reported on Wednesday.

New cases consistently remained above 400 per day over the first week of July -- except for Fourth of July weekend -- after falling to fewer than 200 cases per day in June.

With Thursday’s 446 new cases, Michigan has a total of 67,683 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Nine deaths attributed to the illness were reported statewide Thursday, increasing the total to 6,024.

The Genesee County Health Department reported seven more coronavirus cases on Thursday, for a total of 2,285. But there were no deaths attributed to the illness Thursday, so that total remains at 263.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 10 more cases of coronavirus Thursday for a total of 1,305 and no more deaths. However, 16 more confirmed coronavirus patients were listed as recovered Thursday for a total of 720.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 2,285 cases and 263 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Saginaw, 1,305 cases, 121 deaths and 720 patients recovered, which is an increase of 10 cases and 16 recoveries.

Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 372 cases, 30 deaths and 326 patients recovered, which is an increase of five cases and five recoveries.

Clare, 31 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Gladwin, 27 cases and one death, which is no change.

Gratiot, 95 cases and 14 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Huron, 63 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 103 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Isabella, 122 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Lapeer, 264 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Midland, 135 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Ogemaw, 32 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 16 cases and one death, which is no change.

Roscommon, 25 cases, which is no change.

Sanilac, 52 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 258 cases, 27 deaths and 224 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case.

Tuscola, 234 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

