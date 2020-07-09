Advertisement

No lighter sentence for man convicted of Shiawassee County murder as teen

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2020
CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) - A man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend when they were teenagers in 1970 won’t get a shorter prison sentence.

A Shiawassee County judge says Daniel Wheeler will continue to serve a life sentence with no chance for parole. Wheeler has been in prison for nearly 50 years.

Wheeler was convicted of killing 16-year-old Erlinda Paz. Wheeler’s conviction carried a mandatory life sentence with no chance for parole.

But a U.S. Supreme Court decision reopened his case and many more across the country. The court said someone under 18 can’t automatically be treated like an adult.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

