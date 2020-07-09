Advertisement

Police: Motorcyclist critically injured after going off road, hitting gate

A 17-year-old was listed in critical condition after police say he lost control of this motorcycle, went off the road, hit a gate and was thrown off.((source: Clare County Sheriff's Office))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 17-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured after police say he ran off the road, hit a fence and was thrown off Wednesday afternoon.

Blake Thomas was riding the motorcycle west on Surrey Road when he passed another vehicle and lost control near South Old State Avenue, according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas went off the north shoulder of the road, through a ditch and hit a gate. He was thrown off the motorcycle.

A Life Net helicopter airlifted Thomas to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, where he was listed in critical but stable condition on Thursday.

Investigators say he was wearing a helmet, but he may have been speeding when he crashed. The incident remained under investigation on Thursday.

