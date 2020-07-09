President Trump approves disaster aid for Midland-area flood victims

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Victims of the May flooding in Mid-Michigan are eligible for direct federal assistance to rebuild.

Congressman John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, announced Thursday that President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for the area. That frees up individual assistance to residents and businesses from the federal government.

They can apply for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Small Businesses Administration and USDA Office of Rural Development. The federal government has a website to apply for assistance.

“This federal assistance will help us rebuild communities, homes, and businesses,” said Moolenaar. “I know how much this support will mean to so many who need it as they recover their lives and rebuild their homes. While it won’t make everyone whole, every piece of help is a step in the right direction.”

Moolenaar also has set up a website to assist residents and businesses with their claims.

“My team and I will be working to help residents through this process,” he said.

Flooding started with heavy rains over the weekend of May 16 and 17 before the Edenville Dam collapsed and floodwaters overwhelmed the Sanford Dam downstream on May 19. The Tittabawassee River crested at a record level of 35.05 feet on May 20.

The dam failures caused much of Wixom and Sanford lakes to rush down the river through Midland and Saginaw Township, leaving more than $175 million in damage in its wake.

“Today’s declaration happened because everyone in government did their part. From village presidents to the President of the United States, local, state, and federal officials have been working together to help residents rebuild,” Moolenaar said.

He said the federal major disaster declaration wouldn’t have happened in residents and businesses affected by the floods hadn’t completed damage assessments, which showed the massive scale of damage.

