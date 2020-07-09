Quick response helps police nab suspected gas station robber

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a suspected gas station robber before he even left the cashier counter late Wednesday thanks to a quick response.

Michigan State Police responded to the 7-Eleven at 3543 Old Kawkawlin Dr. in Bangor Township around 11:40 p.m. after the clerk set off a hold up alarm and reported an armed robbery to Bay County Central Dispatch.

Troopers arrived seconds after the call and found a man matching the suspect description still standing at the counter.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man from Ypsilanti without incident and recovered cash he allegedly had stolen from the 7-Eleven. He was taken to the Bay County Jail, where he was awaiting formal criminal charges on Thursday.

