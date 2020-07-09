Advertisement

Saginaw health officials issue warning after unsanctioned high school prom

Saginaw County health officials are warning a banquet facility and investigating after an unsanctioned high school prom took place this week.
Saginaw County health officials are warning a banquet facility and investigating after an unsanctioned high school prom took place this week.(KKCO)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Public health officials are warning an event hall and advising attendees from an unsanctioned high school prom to watch for coronavirus symptoms over the next couple weeks.

The Saginaw County Health Department learned of the event earlier this week. While no positive coronavirus tests have been linked to the prom, health officials are investigating and warning the banquet facility that hosted the event not to violate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders again.

The health department did not specify where the prom took place or how many people were involved. Officials are working with the school where many of the prom-goers attend and their parents to monitor for coronavirus symptoms over the next 14 days.

Health officials are concerned that if someone with coronavirus attended the prom they could have exposed everyone else, who could then expose other family and friends to the illness.

“I hope that we continue to work collectively as a community on compliance to public health orders in order to avoid having to issue cease and desist orders for businesses in our community,” said Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington.

Under Whitmer’s orders for most of the Lower Peninsula, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people who are not part of the same household. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people.

Anyone taking part in a gathering must practice social distancing and wear a face mask or covering over their nose and mouth.

