Scattered storm chances

Much needed rain
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Evening storms will start to fade away as the sun sets, though a small chance will remain during the overnight. Otherwise, expect a very warm night with a lot of humidity. Lows will only fall into the lower 70s.

Tomorrow we’ll have more scattered showers and storms with highs mainly in the mid 80s. Overall rainfall totals for most will be between ¼- ½ “, some may get more.

80s and rain chances continue for the weekend!

