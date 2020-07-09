Shiawassee County Florist sees business blooming despite pandemic setbacks

Vernon, Mich. (WJRT) - Covid-19 has certainly had an impact on small businesses. But what about small businesses in small town America? Places like Vernon, Michigan for example.

“We are seeing a lot of business. We were completely surprised by that. But if you think about it, when you can’t see somebody, sending flowers is the next best thing,” said Nora Goodwin, co-owner Vernon Area Florist.

The pandemic, no doubt certainly left it’s mark on the cute, quaint little shop, but not enough to put this blooming business out of business.

“We cleaned out the cooler, the flowers we had left over, we passed them out to lots of people and shut everything down,” she said.

But just for two months. When they opened back up, they applied and received a grant from the Shiawassee Chamber of Commerce. That helped cover some bills for the month of April. But Nora and her partner Karla knew they were going to need a little extra for a rainy day fund, so they applied and received what’s called an idle loan.

"We got it in anticipation of another shutdown. If we have another shutdown, the loans might not be as easy to get, so we have it and we banked it."

And now, they both hope they don’t have to use it.

“We’ll see what happens down the road. Hopefully we’re prepared for it is what we’re working on now.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.