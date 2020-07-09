Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.(National Hurricane Center)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.

The storm was located 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

Forecasters say Fay will experience slight strengthening into Friday before it weakens as the center moves inland.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McLaren Flint patient finally goes home after 3 month battle with COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Green
Terrell Harris battled COVID-19 for over 100 days and finally goes home

News

Corunna Schools superintendent weighs in on school reopening plans

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Corunna Schools Superintendent John Fattal has a lot on his plate like COVID-19, worried parents and staff, shrinking budgets, and now a threat from the president to cut federal funding if schools don’t reopen.

Crime

Flint man accused of beating up girlfriend, throwing beloved beagle under car

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
A Flint man is charged with beating up his girlfriend and then killing her beloved dog. The Genesee County Prosecutor has charged 29-year-old Timothy Epps with four felonies for the abuse.

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 54 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

Latest News

National

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

National Politics

Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

Coronavirus

Saginaw health officials issue warning after unsanctioned high school prom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
While no positive coronavirus tests have been linked to the prom, health officials are investigating and warning the banquet facility that hosted the event not to violate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders again.

National

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Coronavirus

Why are face masks important? Just ask Bill Nye

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The “Science Guy” is out with a couple of face mask videos on TikTok that have captured the attention of millions.

Coronavirus

Michigan meat and poultry processors face stiffer coronavirus requirements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hopes the new measures head off a coronavirus outbreak in meatpacking plants, which have been hot spots for the illness in other states due to employees working close to each other.