Advertisement

Whitmer: In-person classes ‘very much in question’ for upcoming Michigan school year

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised doubts about whether schools can have in-person classes this fall as the number of coronavirus cases continues rising.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised doubts about whether schools can have in-person classes this fall as the number of coronavirus cases continues rising.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan students may not return to classrooms this fall if coronavirus numbers continue rising at the rate they have, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday.

She raised doubts about whether schools can reopen to in-person classes as Michigan sees a surge in newly confirmed coronavirus cases this month.

“If we’re going to get our kids back in school in eight weeks, we have at least stay in Phase 4 if not move into Phase 5. And on the trajectory we’re on, it’s very much in question,” Whitmer said.

She released the MI Safe Start plan in May, which includes six levels of restrictions. Currently, the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula are on Phase 5 while the rest of Michigan is one step lower at Phase 4.

Schools can have in-person classes under Phases 4 and above, but they could only allow remote instruction under Phases 3 and below. Classes under Phase 4 would include strict health and safety requirements, such as face coverings worn all day for students in grades six to 12.

Whitmer said the trend of higher confirmed coronavirus case counts is “concerning.” Michigan dropped to fewer than 200 new confirmed cases per day around mid-June, but that number has increased to more than 400 new cases per day for much of early July.

Wednesday brought the highest number of new cases since May with 610.

“If we want to be in a position in eight weeks from now where we can get our kids back into in-person education, this trend can’t continue and that’s why masking up is going to be so important,” Whitmer said.

She issued an urgent plea for everyone in Michigan to wear a face mask as required when they are out in public and visiting indoor establishments, such as restaurants and stores.

“We’ve got to get the politics out of this conversation and just get every Michigander to do what we know is the right thing,” Whitmer said.

All K-12 schools are required to develop plans for the upcoming school year for how to provide instruction with all in-person classes, entirely remote learning and a mix of the two. They also have to plan for how to meet health and safety requirements.

Whitmer said her administration will share as much information as possible with school leaders so they know how to proceed when classes start. School administrators should plan to be nimble and move between different phases as coronavirus conditions warrant throughout the school year.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus exposure reported at Shiawassee County church fireworks show

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Shiawassee County Health Department says two people from Clinton County who attended the fireworks display tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed others.

National Politics

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy and to prioritize K-12 schools.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

Latest News

National

Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April.

Coronavirus

Whitmer issues urgent call for Michigan residents to wear face coverings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She issued an order early in the coronavirus pandemic requiring everyone to wear a mask or covering over their nose and mouth whenever they are inside an enclosed space.

Coronavirus

Service workers struggle as reopenings roll back

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Many people who were returning to work have been forced to go back on unemployment.

National

CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.