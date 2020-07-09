Whitmer vetoes bills to further delay taxes during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed bills that would have allowed for delayed tax payments.

She cites the harm to local budgets across Michigan and says one measure related to property taxes is “blatantly” unconstitutional. The legislation, vetoed Wednesday, had won overwhelmingly legislative approval.

The Democratic governor’s administration has approved some tax delays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She says the business-backed bills to further delay sales, use and income tax payments were “commendable” but would “push many local budgets over the precipice into fiscal crisis.”

