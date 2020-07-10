18-year-old woman shot in Saginaw; woman arrested

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old woman was hospitalized and a 29-year-old woman was arrested after a shooting in Saginaw on Friday.

Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a woman shot in the torso in the 400 block of South 10th Street. The woman was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and rushed to an area hospital, where her condition was not available Friday evening.

The Saginaw Police Department interviewed several witnesses and arrested the 29-year-old. Reports will be forwarded to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether to file any criminal charges.

