3 suspicious fires in 4 days damage Clare County building, vehicles

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clare County residence and two vehicles parked outside in the same area were damaged in a string of three suspicious fires over four days this week.

The Harrison Fire Department responded to the first fire around 5:20 a.m. July 5 in the area of Long Lake Road and Clare Avenue in Frost Township. A 2005 Dodge Ram was on fire outside a business adjoining an apartment complex.

The pickup truck was completely destroyed in the fire.

Two days later, Harrison firefighters responded to a small fire that appeared to be intentionally set on the east side of a building at the same intersection around 5 p.m. July 7. The fire was extinguished before it caused significant damage to the building.

Two days after that, a Lincoln Continental was heavily damaged by a fire reported around 2:20 a.m. on July 9 in the same area.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division and the Clare County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Harrison Fire Department on the investigation into all three fires.

The Harrison Fire Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the fires. Call the sheriff’s office at 989-539-1336 with any information.

