Advertisement

3 suspicious fires in 4 days damage Clare County building, vehicles

A pickup truck and car received heavy damage while the building was relatively small
Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clare County residence and two vehicles parked outside in the same area were damaged in a string of three suspicious fires over four days this week.

The Harrison Fire Department responded to the first fire around 5:20 a.m. July 5 in the area of Long Lake Road and Clare Avenue in Frost Township. A 2005 Dodge Ram was on fire outside a business adjoining an apartment complex.

The pickup truck was completely destroyed in the fire.

Two days later, Harrison firefighters responded to a small fire that appeared to be intentionally set on the east side of a building at the same intersection around 5 p.m. July 7. The fire was extinguished before it caused significant damage to the building.

Two days after that, a Lincoln Continental was heavily damaged by a fire reported around 2:20 a.m. on July 9 in the same area.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division and the Clare County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Harrison Fire Department on the investigation into all three fires.

The Harrison Fire Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the fires. Call the sheriff’s office at 989-539-1336 with any information.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Clare County arson investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are investigating a string of suspicious fires at a Clare County residence.

News

Lake Isabella party leads to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

18-year-old woman shot in Saginaw; woman arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a woman shot in the torso in the 400 block of South 10th Street.

Coronavirus

Many people back Whitmer’s COVID-19 face mask requirements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Hours after Whitmer announced the order that requires businesses to refuse service to anyone inside without a mask or face covering, some people were actually surprised it took this long for the mandate.

Latest News

News

Educators concerned 3 days before Flushing school reopens to students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The teachers at the Marion Crouse Instructional Center in Flushing are on edge about how students will handle some of the changes, including masks and social distancing.

News

Fire damages Flint Township business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at SDMS on Exchange Drive near I-69.

State

U.S. Forest Service preparing for extreme fire danger with airborne apparatus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The U.S. Forest Service is preparing for the chance of large wildfires by bringing several airborne firefighting resources to Gaylord.

Crime

Macy’s assault suspect formally charged with 10-year felony

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
18-year-old Damire Palmer faced a judge for the first time Friday. He's the man accused of assaulting a Macy's employee inside the Genesee Valley Mall last month.

News

Mid-Michigan teen battles a syndrome related to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

Michigan again reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 612 new cases of coronavirus Friday. That is only the second time the daily total has reached 600 since May.