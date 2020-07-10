Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.(KCK Police)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

3-year-old Olivia Jansen is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

She was dressed in pajamas -- pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a pony tail.

Officials say Olivia’s father discovered she was missing after he woke up around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The back door of the residence, located at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, KS was left standing open.

Investigators believe she was taken from the home.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan retailers concerned about enforcement of Whitmer’s mask order

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Retailers Association issued a statement Friday lamenting how Whitmer has placed most enforcement in the hands of retail workers and increased penalties for them if they don’t comply.

News

Mid-Michigan Police officer fired over handling of a traffic incident

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

White House clarifies who qualifies for federal assistance after May flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flooded residents in the five counties can apply for federal grants to pay for temporary housing and home repairs.

Crime

Flint police: Domestic assault led to shooting on Mott Avenue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police say a 23-year-old woman shot her boyfriend after he assaulted her and her children early Thursday.

State

Attorney general balks at $244 million Consumers Energy electric rate increase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Attorney General Dana Nessel is pushing back against a 14% rate increase for residential Consumers Energy customers, which would allow the utility to collect $244 million more annually.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Whitmer toughens face mask requirements in Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is toughening a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.

News

Mid-Michigan Flooding: Some homeowners still without phone, internet, clean water

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Some Mid-Michigan homeowners are still going without the things many take for granted: internet, phone service and, in some cases, even clean water. One Midland Co. man shares his near two-month-long struggle with ABC 12.

Coronavirus Local

COVID-19 testing at Flint church will continue Friday as governor looks to address racial disparities

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
COVID-19 testing will continue Friday, July 20, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Breaking News

Flint Township Macy’s assault suspect arrested

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Franklin
Flint Township Police have arrested Damire Palmer. He was charged with the assault of a Macy's store employee last month.

Local

President Trump approves disaster aid for Midland-area flood victims

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flooded residents and businesses can apply for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Small Businesses Administration and USDA Office of Rural Development.

News

Shiawassee County Florist sees business blooming despite pandemic setbacks

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Covid-19 has certainly had an impact on small businesses. But what about small businesses in small town America? Places like Vernon, Michigan for example.