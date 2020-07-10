Advertisement

Attorney general balks at $244 million Consumers Energy electric rate increase

She believes the company should get less than one-tenth of that and spread it more evenly between residential, commercial and industrial customers
Consumers Energy is asking for a $244 million annual rate increase.
Consumers Energy is asking for a $244 million annual rate increase.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is pushing back against a 14% rate increase for residential Consumers Energy customers, which would allow the utility to collect $244 million more annually.

She contends the company is entitled to less than one-tenth of that increase -- $20.7 million annually. She also believes commercial and industrial customers should see a larger share of the rate hike, so residential customers only see a 1% increase.

Consumers requested the rate increase in February and is working through the Michigan Public Service Commission approval process. Nessel argues on behalf of customers during the rate deliberations.

“A 14 percent rate increase during a time when people are struggling with job loss and economic hardships is too much,” said Nessel. “I am fighting this exorbitant rate increase request and asking the MPSC to significantly reduce it.”

There was no word on when the MPSC will make a decision on Consumers’ rate increase request or when it would take effect, if enacted.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

