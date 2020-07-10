Educators concerned 3 days before Flushing school reopens to students

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Special needs students at a Flushing school will return to the classroom in three days to begin the school year.

But educators there are sounding the alarm with concerns about student health and safety surrounding COVID-19. The teachers at the Marion Crouse Instructional Center in Flushing are on edge about how students will handle some of the changes, including masks and social distancing.

“Staff, a lot of the staff is very concerned about the students’ safety,” said a staff member who didn’t want to reveal her identity.

She and others are on edge about returning to school on Monday.

“Our student population, severely impaired students, are medically fragile and they cannot social distance. They don’t have the ability to do that,” the staff member said.

They're also concerned about masks and the difficulty in explaining to a special needs student why they can't do certain things.

“We’re also concerned because the roadmap really doesn’t address the type of learners that we serve with the very profound intellectual disabilities and the physical disabilities,” the staff member said.

Staff members say they’ve spoken with administration and that they’ve tried to ease some of the anxiety associated with restarting.

“If one student ends up on the ventilator, that’s one too many. We can’t accept that,” the staff member said.

Genesee Intermediate School District Associate Superintendent Steven Tunnicliff said he understands where staff are coming from. He added that administration has had more than 30 meetings with staff members over the last few months on safely reopening.

“We have plans in place to meet those requirements and we have a responsibility to meet student and family needs to the extent that we can in a safe and healthy manner,” Tunnicliff said. “That’s what we planned for and what we’re looking to do on Monday.”

