Advertisement

Fire damages Flint Township business

Firefighters from several departments helped put out a fire at SDMS on Exchange Drive in Flint Township.
Firefighters from several departments helped put out a fire at SDMS on Exchange Drive in Flint Township.((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township business caught fire Friday afternoon, bringing firefighters from several departments to the scene.

The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at SDMS on Exchange Drive near I-69. Flint Township Fire Sgt. Tim Nestor said the first unit on the scene found heavy black smoke coming from the building, but all of the employees got out safely.

The Flint Township, Grand Blanc Township, Mundy Township, Mt. Morris Township and Swartz Creek fire departments all responded to the scene. Fire crews had to rotate in and out of the building frequently due to the hot and humid weather conditions.

A large area inside the building received damage, along with a car parked in the building. A fire investigator from Grand Blanc Township was working to determine what sparked the flames.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

18-year-old woman shot in Saginaw; woman arrested

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a woman shot in the torso in the 400 block of South 10th Street.

Coronavirus

Many people back Whitmer’s COVID-19 face mask requirements

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Hours after Whitmer announced the order that requires businesses to refuse service to anyone inside without a mask or face covering, some people were actually surprised it took this long for the mandate.

News

Educators concerned 3 days before Flushing school reopens to students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The teachers at the Marion Crouse Instructional Center in Flushing are on edge about how students will handle some of the changes, including masks and social distancing.

State

U.S. Forest Service preparing for extreme fire danger with airborne apparatus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The U.S. Forest Service is preparing for the chance of large wildfires by bringing several airborne firefighting resources to Gaylord.

Latest News

Crime

Macy’s assault suspect formally charged with 10-year felony

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
18-year-old Damire Palmer faced a judge for the first time Friday. He's the man accused of assaulting a Macy's employee inside the Genesee Valley Mall last month.

News

Mid-Michigan teen battles a syndrome related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Michigan again reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 612 new cases of coronavirus Friday. That is only the second time the daily total has reached 600 since May.

Coronavirus

Whitmer asks for extension of Michigan National Guard coronavirus mission to Dec. 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday asking for an extension of the Guard’s coronavirus mission through Dec. 31.

Coronavirus

Michigan retailers concerned about enforcement of Whitmer’s mask order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Retailers Association issued a statement Friday lamenting how Whitmer has placed most enforcement in the hands of retail workers and increased penalties for them if they don’t comply.

News

Mid-Michigan Police officer fired over handling of a traffic incident

Updated: 5 hours ago