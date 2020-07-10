Fire damages Flint Township business

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township business caught fire Friday afternoon, bringing firefighters from several departments to the scene.

The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at SDMS on Exchange Drive near I-69. Flint Township Fire Sgt. Tim Nestor said the first unit on the scene found heavy black smoke coming from the building, but all of the employees got out safely.

The Flint Township, Grand Blanc Township, Mundy Township, Mt. Morris Township and Swartz Creek fire departments all responded to the scene. Fire crews had to rotate in and out of the building frequently due to the hot and humid weather conditions.

A large area inside the building received damage, along with a car parked in the building. A fire investigator from Grand Blanc Township was working to determine what sparked the flames.

