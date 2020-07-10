Advertisement

Flint Junior High School, former Northwestern building closing its doors

Flint Community Schools voted to close the doors at Flint Junior High School.
Flint Community Schools voted to close the doors at Flint Junior High School.(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/09/2020) - Flint Community Schools making it official: the district will close the doors at Flint Junior High School.

In July of 2019, there was a buzz surrounding the new Flint Junior High School. Now, with enrollment numbers a concern, the board was forced to make a difficult choice. The Board of Education voted to close the former Northwestern building earlier this week.

It was where Northwestern High, the home of Olympic boxer Claressa Shields, once sat.

“There were some extreme repairs that were needed to be done in order to make Northwestern a viable option to the tune of about $4 million. If we were to put $4 million into Northwestern, that takes our entire budget for the year. We couldn’t fix a single other thing at a single other school if we were to do that,” Board President Casey Lester said.

Since Flint Junior High School will not be reopening in the fall, students there now will move to Holmes STEM Middle School Academy for grades 6-8. Also, students in grades 3-5 at Holmes will now attend Brownell STEM Academy, expanding from a K-2 school to K-5.

“The future for Flint Community Schools can be bright just so long as people realize that we are doing everything we can with what we have, and we’re absolutely fighting to be the number one decision, right? We want to be the obvious choice for anybody who lives in the city and for people who live out of the city,” Lester said.

The building won’t be closed for good though, just to students. It will still be home to the district’s central kitchen, but without those extreme repairs, the district can use that $4 million elsewhere.

“Any time that we can try to tighten up our belt a little bit and put dollars back into the classroom instead of into facilities is going to be a win. It just comes sometimes with a heavy heart,” Lester said.

Lester says he believes the district’s new superintendent, Anita Steward, will make Flint Community Schools a bigger and brighter district for years to come.

