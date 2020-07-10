Advertisement

Flint police: Domestic assault led to shooting on Mott Avenue

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 23-year-old woman shot her boyfriend after he assaulted her and her children early Thursday.

The 31-year-old boyfriend drove himself to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound. The incident was one of three shootings in Flint over a 12-hour period.

The Mott Avenue incident was reported around 5:45 a.m. when the 23-year-old woman called 911 and told dispatchers that she had just shot her boyfriend after the alleged assaults.

Police interviewed the woman and another witness Thursday. The incident remained under investigation Friday.

