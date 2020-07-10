Flint Township Macy’s assault suspect arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/9/2020) - ABC 12 has learned from sources that Damire Palmer has been arrested.

Palmer was charged with assaulting a Flint Township Macy's employee.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton confirmed this information to ABC 12.

Palmer was charged after video went viral of the attack that happened inside of the store at the Genesee Valley Center.

The Genesee County Prosecutor and Macy's have said the attack was unprovoked.

Police had been searching for Palmer for weeks in connection to the case.

Stay with ABC 12 for this still developing story.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.