Advertisement

Fourth of July party on Isabella County lake leads to COVID-19 outbreak, health officials say

By Dawn Jones
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -People not wearing a mask may be responsible for a COVID-19 outbreak in Isabella County.

There are more than a half dozen cases tied to a Fourth of July gathering on Littlefield Lake.

“Over the past week we have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Michigan and over the holiday weekend we saw countless Michiganders gather in large groups celebrate Fourth of July without a mask,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Many people saw a viral video of people jammed onto Diamond Lake in Cass County. That wasn’t only place where people were gathered without a mask or social distancing.

Jennifer Morse, the medical director for the Central Michigan Health Department, said up to 200 people were gathered on Littlefield Lake over the Fourth of July holiday.

“So just very, very highly congregated area,” she said. “Some sharing of personal items and again we have become aware of that at least cases now exist and the likelihood is that many, many people were exposed.”

Morse said people were not following safety protocols.

“It was in a lake and in a small island sandbar in the middle of the lake, so people were not wearing masks and if they had been they would not have been very effective because of the water,” she said. “It was very, very crowded. People said they were not able to keep far apart from each other, so it was lack of preventative measures that was definitely apparent there.”

The county is expecting to see additional cases. They are urging anyone who was on Littlfield Lake over the holiday to get tested.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

National

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Updated: 1 hour ago
The agreements were tentatively agreed to on Monday, and approved nearly four months to the day since the NHL halted its season with 189 games remaining.

Coronavirus

Justice Department plans to appeal ruling halting execution

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO Associated Press
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

National Politics

Ala. Senate leader says wanting ‘more people’ to get COVID-19 was poor choice of words

Updated: 1 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Many people back Whitmer’s COVID-19 face mask requirements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Hours after Whitmer announced the order that requires businesses to refuse service to anyone inside without a mask or face covering, some people were actually surprised it took this long for the mandate.

Coronavirus

Michigan again reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 612 new cases of coronavirus Friday. That is only the second time the daily total has reached 600 since May.

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

Coronavirus

Whitmer asks for extension of Michigan National Guard coronavirus mission to Dec. 31

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday asking for an extension of the Guard’s coronavirus mission through Dec. 31.

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.

Coronavirus

Michigan retailers concerned about enforcement of Whitmer’s mask order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Retailers Association issued a statement Friday lamenting how Whitmer has placed most enforcement in the hands of retail workers and increased penalties for them if they don’t comply.