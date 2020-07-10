Fourth of July party on Isabella County lake leads to COVID-19 outbreak, health officials say

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -People not wearing a mask may be responsible for a COVID-19 outbreak in Isabella County.

There are more than a half dozen cases tied to a Fourth of July gathering on Littlefield Lake.

“Over the past week we have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Michigan and over the holiday weekend we saw countless Michiganders gather in large groups celebrate Fourth of July without a mask,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Many people saw a viral video of people jammed onto Diamond Lake in Cass County. That wasn’t only place where people were gathered without a mask or social distancing.

Jennifer Morse, the medical director for the Central Michigan Health Department, said up to 200 people were gathered on Littlefield Lake over the Fourth of July holiday.

“So just very, very highly congregated area,” she said. “Some sharing of personal items and again we have become aware of that at least cases now exist and the likelihood is that many, many people were exposed.”

Morse said people were not following safety protocols.

“It was in a lake and in a small island sandbar in the middle of the lake, so people were not wearing masks and if they had been they would not have been very effective because of the water,” she said. “It was very, very crowded. People said they were not able to keep far apart from each other, so it was lack of preventative measures that was definitely apparent there.”

The county is expecting to see additional cases. They are urging anyone who was on Littlfield Lake over the holiday to get tested.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.