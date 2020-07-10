Advertisement

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

Chief Arvol Looking Horse greets Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down, pending an environmental review.
Chief Arvol Looking Horse greets Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down, pending an environmental review.(Source: Sabrina Hornung via AP)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges.

Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil.

Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan retailers concerned about enforcement of Whitmer’s mask order

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Retailers Association issued a statement Friday lamenting how Whitmer has placed most enforcement in the hands of retail workers and increased penalties for them if they don’t comply.

National Politics

Trump in battleground Florida, postpones New Hampshire rally

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

National

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Court papers filed Friday ask a judge to release her to home confinement.

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

National Politics

In heated political moment, Goya latest company to get stung

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Mid-Michigan Police officer fired over handling of a traffic incident

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

National Politics

Joint Chiefs chairman: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

Updated: 1 hours ago
Milley did not explicitly say the base names should be changed, but he noted that the Army is now about 20% Black.

News

White House clarifies who qualifies for federal assistance after May flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flooded residents in the five counties can apply for federal grants to pay for temporary housing and home repairs.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

Crime

Flint police: Domestic assault led to shooting on Mott Avenue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police say a 23-year-old woman shot her boyfriend after he assaulted her and her children early Thursday.