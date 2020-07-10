Macy’s assault suspect formally charged with 10-year felony

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/10/2020) - The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team caught 18-year-old Damire Palmer at his parent's home in Beecher Thursday night.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said they developed information he was there, got a search warrant from his office; when they arrived, he said Palmer tried to escape out the back door.

Leyton said police have been actively searching for Palmer since he charged him two weeks ago.

Palmer faced a judge Friday morning. He was formally arraigned on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony.

Leyton said he's the man accused of attacking a Macy's store manager in this 18-second clip seen across the country on social media.

It happened at the store inside the Genesee Valley Mall.

“This was a pretty cold blooded crime. He comes up from behind, cold-cocks him, knocks him to the ground and then repeatedly punches him,” Leyton explained. “Anybody who does that in my estimation is a danger to the community and I needed to point that out to the judge.”

The Judge told Palmer that's why she gave him a $200,000 cash surety bond. If he bonds out, Palmer will be on a GPS tether.

Palmer's brother is believed to have filmed the attack. When asked if he'll be charged, Leyton said the case remains under investigation.

He maintains that the manager did not provoke the attack and that there's no evidence this is a hate crime.

Leyton explained, even though Palmer can be heard yelling the n-word at the manager, it can't be proven as a hate crime in court under the ethnic intimidation statute.

“I would reiterate, we charged a 10 year felony, that’s only a two year felony. I charged a much, much harsher, more serious crime,” he said.

The Judge also formally charged Palmer on a misdemeanor for shoplifting from Journeys inside the same mall in October 2019.

Palmer is due back in court on July 15th for the retail fraud case, July 23rd for the incident at Macy’s.

