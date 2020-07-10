Advertisement

Macy’s assault suspect formally charged with 10-year felony

18-year-old Damire Palmer faced a judge for the first time Friday. He's the man accused of assaulting a Macy's employee inside the Genesee Valley Mall in June.
Damire Palmer appears in a mugshot hours after his arrest.
Damire Palmer appears in a mugshot hours after his arrest.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/10/2020) - The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team caught 18-year-old Damire Palmer at his parent's home in Beecher Thursday night. 

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said they developed information he was there, got a search warrant from his office; when they arrived, he said Palmer tried to escape out the back door. 

Leyton said police have been actively searching for Palmer since he charged him two weeks ago. 

Palmer faced a judge Friday morning. He was formally arraigned on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony. 

Leyton said he's the man accused of attacking a Macy's store manager in this 18-second clip seen across the country on social media. 

It happened at the store inside the Genesee Valley Mall. 

“This was a pretty cold blooded crime. He comes up from behind, cold-cocks him, knocks him to the ground and then repeatedly punches him,” Leyton explained. “Anybody who does that in my estimation is a danger to the community and I needed to point that out to the judge.”

The Judge told Palmer that's why she gave him a $200,000 cash surety bond. If he bonds out, Palmer will be on a GPS tether. 

Palmer's brother is believed to have filmed the attack. When asked if he'll be charged, Leyton said the case remains under investigation. 

He maintains that the manager did not provoke the attack and that there's no evidence this is a hate crime.

Leyton explained, even though Palmer can be heard yelling the n-word at the manager, it can't be proven as a hate crime in court under the ethnic intimidation statute.

“I would reiterate, we charged a 10 year felony, that’s only a two year felony. I charged a much, much harsher, more serious crime,” he said. 

The Judge also formally charged Palmer on a misdemeanor for shoplifting from Journeys inside the same mall in October 2019. 

Palmer is due back in court on July 15th for the retail fraud case, July 23rd for the incident at Macy’s. 

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

U.S. Forest Service preparing for extreme fire danger with airborne apparatus

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The U.S. Forest Service is preparing for the chance of large wildfires by bringing several airborne firefighting resources to Gaylord.

Coronavirus

Michigan again reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 612 new cases of coronavirus Friday. That is only the second time the daily total has reached 600 since May.

Coronavirus

Whitmer asks for extension of Michigan National Guard coronavirus mission to Dec. 31

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday asking for an extension of the Guard’s coronavirus mission through Dec. 31.

Coronavirus

Michigan retailers concerned about enforcement of Whitmer’s mask order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Retailers Association issued a statement Friday lamenting how Whitmer has placed most enforcement in the hands of retail workers and increased penalties for them if they don’t comply.

Latest News

News

Mid-Michigan Police officer fired over handling of a traffic incident

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

White House clarifies who qualifies for federal assistance after May flooding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flooded residents in the five counties can apply for federal grants to pay for temporary housing and home repairs.

Crime

Flint police: Domestic assault led to shooting on Mott Avenue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police say a 23-year-old woman shot her boyfriend after he assaulted her and her children early Thursday.

State

Attorney general balks at $244 million Consumers Energy electric rate increase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Attorney General Dana Nessel is pushing back against a 14% rate increase for residential Consumers Energy customers, which would allow the utility to collect $244 million more annually.

Coronavirus

Whitmer toughens face mask requirements in Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is toughening a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.

News

Mid-Michigan Flooding: Some homeowners still without phone, internet, clean water

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Some Mid-Michigan homeowners are still going without the things many take for granted: internet, phone service and, in some cases, even clean water. One Midland Co. man shares his near two-month-long struggle with ABC 12.