Many people back Whitmer’s COVID-19 face mask requirements

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many people agree with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s toughened order requiring face masks or coverings to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Michigan.

Hours after Whitmer announced the order that requires businesses to refuse service to anyone inside without a mask or face covering, some people were actually surprised it took this long for the mandate.

”People cough a lot. A lot of germs get spread different ways, so by you having a mask on you can protect yourself from catching other people’s germs,” said Kyasia Strong of Flint.

Who ever would have thought wearing a mask or facial covering would become mandatory when in a public indoor space. That’s the pandemic reality for Michigan until further notice.

The order allows for a number of exemptions, including for children younger than age 5 and people who medically are unable to wear a mask. Violations could result in a misdemeanor charge and a $500 fine, but no jail time.

“I think the only thing that changes is that they wear a mask when they walk in the door, and as they sit they can still enjoy and we’re serving as normal,” said Josh Spencer, owner of Cafe Rhema in downtown Flint.

The order also requires businesses to post signage requiring the use of masks.

“A mandate is pretty difficult, because who is going to enforce as far as at a state or a city level,” Spencer said. “But I think as all of us, I know that the downtown Flint scene is being very cautious to make people comfortable for coming back.”

Over the past week, Michigan has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases. Studies have shown that wearing a mask can reduce the spread of COVID-19, which is all too familiar for Stephanie Rogers of Flint. She tested positive for the virus back in March.

“Thank goodness, I didn’t have to go to the hospital or anything like that and I don’t ever want to feel like that again,” Rogers said.

She doesn’t want anyone else to feel like that as well, which is why she backs the face mask order 100%.

”Our numbers are going up, so we have to do what we have to do to keep these numbers down,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.