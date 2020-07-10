Michigan again reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The surge in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan continued Friday with the highest daily total since May 19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 612 new cases of coronavirus Friday. That is only the second time the daily total has reached 600 since May.

Michigan’s daily coronavirus totals peaked at more than 1,900 cases in April and declined steadily before bottoming out at less than 200 in June. However, the number of coronavirus cases has surged around the state in July with more than 400 every day since Tuesday.

With Friday’s eight-week high, Michigan has a total of 68,295 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Fifteen deaths were attributed to the illness were reported statewide Friday, increasing the total to 6,039. All of those deaths came from a routine audit of records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Michigan has tested the most people for coronavirus since Wednesday than any three-day stretch since the pandemic began. More than 22,000 tests per day have been administered across the state over the past three days.

More than 1.25 million coronavirus tests have been administered in Michigan since March 1, along with nearly 180,000 tests for antibodies.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests dropped to around 2.25% in mid to late June, but has rebounded to more than 3.25% since Tuesday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 2,296 cases and 263 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Saginaw, 1,311 cases, 121 deaths and 722 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases and two recoveries.

Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 376 cases, 31 deaths and 326 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Clare, 31 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Gladwin, 27 cases and one death, which is no change.

Gratiot, 95 cases and 14 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 63 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 104 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 128 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Lapeer, 265 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Midland, 138 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Ogemaw, 33 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 16 cases and one death, which is no change.

Roscommon, 26 cases, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 53 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 258 cases, 27 deaths and 224 patients recovered, which is no change.

Tuscola, 233 cases and 26 deaths, which is a decrease of one case.

