Advertisement

Michigan again reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May

(MGN image)
(MGN image)(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The surge in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan continued Friday with the highest daily total since May 19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 612 new cases of coronavirus Friday. That is only the second time the daily total has reached 600 since May.

Michigan’s daily coronavirus totals peaked at more than 1,900 cases in April and declined steadily before bottoming out at less than 200 in June. However, the number of coronavirus cases has surged around the state in July with more than 400 every day since Tuesday.

With Friday’s eight-week high, Michigan has a total of 68,295 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Fifteen deaths were attributed to the illness were reported statewide Friday, increasing the total to 6,039. All of those deaths came from a routine audit of records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Michigan has tested the most people for coronavirus since Wednesday than any three-day stretch since the pandemic began. More than 22,000 tests per day have been administered across the state over the past three days.

More than 1.25 million coronavirus tests have been administered in Michigan since March 1, along with nearly 180,000 tests for antibodies.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests dropped to around 2.25% in mid to late June, but has rebounded to more than 3.25% since Tuesday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Thursday:

  • Genesee, 2,296 cases and 263 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.
  • Saginaw, 1,311 cases, 121 deaths and 722 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases and two recoveries.
  • Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Bay, 376 cases, 31 deaths and 326 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases and one death.
  • Clare, 31 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Gladwin, 27 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 95 cases and 14 deaths, which is no change.
  • Huron, 63 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Iosco, 104 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Isabella, 128 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Lapeer, 265 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Midland, 138 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Ogemaw, 33 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Oscoda, 16 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 26 cases, which is an increase of one case.
  • Sanilac, 53 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Shiawassee, 258 cases, 27 deaths and 224 patients recovered, which is no change.
  • Tuscola, 233 cases and 26 deaths, which is a decrease of one case.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

Coronavirus

Whitmer asks for extension of Michigan National Guard coronavirus mission to Dec. 31

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday asking for an extension of the Guard’s coronavirus mission through Dec. 31.

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan retailers concerned about enforcement of Whitmer’s mask order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Retailers Association issued a statement Friday lamenting how Whitmer has placed most enforcement in the hands of retail workers and increased penalties for them if they don’t comply.

Coronavirus

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Coronavirus

How schools will look different amid the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Many school districts will be taking precautions as the school year opens.

Coronavirus

Whitmer toughens face mask requirements in Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is toughening a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.

National

US smashes record with more than 63K cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Another record-breaking day in the coronavirus pandemic as the US set a single-day high of more than 63,000 new cases on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM, CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and HILARY POWELL
International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.