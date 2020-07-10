Michigan retailers concerned about enforcement of Whitmer’s mask order

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - While they are happy for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s support on wearing face masks, retailers in Michigan are concerned about how her order will be enforced.

The Michigan Retailers Association issued a statement Friday lamenting how Whitmer has placed most enforcement in the hands of retail workers and increased penalties for them if they don’t comply.

Whitmer strengthened her earlier order Friday requiring face masks or coverings over the the nose and mouth whenever someone is inside an enclosed space, such as a store or restaurant. Face coverings also are required at gatherings when people can’t stay six feet apart.

Whitmer’s order requires businesses to refuse service for anyone inside who is not wearing a mask and doesn’t fall under an exemption. Businesses that don’t comply could lose their state license to operate.

Bill Hallan, president and CEO of the retailers association, said employees at stores and restaurants could be put in “potentially dangerous situations” when they are required to confront customers who aren’t wearing masks. He pointed out employees are left to determine whether someone is medically unable to wear a mask.

“Determining the validity of an ambiguous exemption is an impossible task for a retailer,” Hallan said. “And now, even retailers acting in good faith could be subject to severe licensing sanctions based on the actions of non-compliant customers.”

He is concerned for the safety of employees who confront customers who aren’t wearing masks.

“When shopping, please wear a mask and understand that retailers are not to blame for the state’s mask requirement,” Hallan said. “Shopping has proven to be a safe activity, we can keep it safe and retail doors open by wearing a mask and being respectful of others.”

