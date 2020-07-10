Advertisement

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pro hockey’s return is potentially three weeks away and with it an assurance of labor peace through September 2026.

In separate votes announced Friday, the NHL board of governors and members of the NHL Players' Association ratified a return-to-play plan slated to have games begin in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Aug. 1.

The voting process also included both sides approving a four-year extension to the current collective bargaining agreement which provides the league a comprehensive path out of the economic challenges raised by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The agreements were tentatively agreed to on Monday and approved nearly four months to the day since the NHL halted its season with 189 games remaining.

Barring a setback, hockey is scheduled to resume with an expanded 24-team playoff format involving the top-12 teams in each of the Eastern and Western Conferences, beginning with a qualifying round and the first two rounds played in Canada. If all proceeds as planned, the Stanley Cup Final would begin in late September, and the 2020-21 season-opening in December.

The 24 teams can now plan to open training camps on Monday, which will also serve as a deadline for players to opt-out of competition without penalty. The teams are then scheduled to travel to their respective hub cities on July 26.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 19 minutes ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

National

Officials find body believed to be missing girl in Kan. Amber Alert

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

Crime

3 suspicious fires in 4 days damage Clare County building, vehicles

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Clare County residence and two vehicles parked outside in the same area were damaged in a string of three suspicious fires over four days this week.

Crime

Clare County arson investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are investigating a string of suspicious fires at a Clare County residence.

Latest News

News

Lake Isabella party leads to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

‘A slap in the face:’ Goya faces boycott over Trump praise

Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Justice Department plans to appeal ruling halting execution

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO Associated Press
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

National

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

National Politics

Ala. Senate leader says wanting ‘more people’ to get COVID-19 was poor choice of words

Updated: 1 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

Crime

18-year-old woman shot in Saginaw; woman arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a woman shot in the torso in the 400 block of South 10th Street.