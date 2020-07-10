Showers and storms likely for Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Finally after more than a week of hot weather, our weather pattern begins to change which means we will see more rain chances and cooler weather heading into the weekend.

On Friday, a round of showers and storms will move in from the west during the morning. These will be weakening on approach but still a few showers/storms will be likely around sunrise. We'll then see a break from the rain during the late morning and early afternoon before more storms move through during the afternoon and evening. Highs today will be cooler in the 80s but it'll be a muggy day outside for sure.

Friday night, a few storms will possible and that will carry over into the first half of the day on Saturday. Some sunshine is expected during the afternoon tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

For the second half of the weekend and into next week, there is considerable model disagreement with our temperature forecast so there will likely be some changes in this forecast as we move forward. What we do know for sure is that we won't be seeing the 90s for a few days. On Sunday, a few sprinkles will be possible with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Next week, sprinkles are possible Monday and a few storms likely Wednesday. Highs will be upper 70s Monday and then we are back into the 80s and near 90 towards the end of the week.

