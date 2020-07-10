Advertisement

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When you head into Starbucks for your triple tall, skinny, vanilla, flat white or whatever your order of choice is, you better have a mask.

Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Starbucks made the announcement Thursday as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.

For those who don’t want to wear a mask, they can go through the drive-thru, get curbside pickup or order delivery.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

White House clarifies who qualifies for federal assistance after May flooding

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flooded residents in the five counties can apply for federal grants to pay for temporary housing and home repairs.

National Politics

Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over tropical storm

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

Crime

Flint police: Domestic assault led to shooting on Mott Avenue

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police say a 23-year-old woman shot her boyfriend after he assaulted her and her children early Thursday.

National

Tropical Storm Fay hammers NJ coast with rain

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Tropical Storm Fay is soaking the US East Coast and is expected to make landfall Friday or overnight.

Latest News

National Politics

Goya CEO, praising Trump, sparks online culture clash

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

National

Tropical Storm Fay churns north toward NYC, New England

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

State

Attorney general balks at $244 million Consumers Energy electric rate increase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Attorney General Dana Nessel is pushing back against a 14% rate increase for residential Consumers Energy customers, which would allow the utility to collect $244 million more annually.

National Politics

Goya CEO praises Trump at Rose Garden event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event Thursday and said, “We all truly blessed, at the same time, to have have a leader like President Trump."

Coronavirus

How schools will look different amid the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Many school districts will be taking precautions as the school year opens.

Coronavirus

Whitmer toughens face mask requirements in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is toughening a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.